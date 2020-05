In case you didn’t see the post on our Events page, we’re very happy to join in a celebration of something pretty cool. Nick Digilio is celebrating his 35th year with WGN radio!

It’s really hard to believe it’s been that long since we first had this young, enthusiastic, creative, movie critic on our show. At that time, Nick was still juggling his career directing several successful shows in Chicago with his time spent with us and Roy Leonard on WGN.