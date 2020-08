FILE – In this March 2, 1964 file photo, Britain’s pop group The Beatles, from top left John Lennon, George Harrison and from bottom left, Ringo Starr and Paul McCartney pose in the window of train at Paddington Station in London. Two new children’s books will add pictures to the words of Lennon and McCartney. Simon & Schuster Children’s Publishing announced Thursday, July 19, that the series will begin with “All You Need Is Love,” featuring illustrations by Marc Rosenthal. It comes out in January through the imprint Little Simon. The second book will be announced at a future date. (AP Photo/Bob Dear, File)

Growing up in 60’s Liverpool, Freda Kelly was one of The Beatles earliest fans, watching the Fab Four perform far before international stardom. From there, she began work as manager Brian Epstein’s secretary and the rest is music history.

Freda shares her first-hand account of the rise and fall of The Beatles with Dane Neal and tells the tale of how she became “Good Ol’ Freda”.