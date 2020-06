Franke Previte will be the first to tell you he's lived a lucky life. From his beginnings with Franke and the Knockouts to taking home Oscar gold for "(I've Had) The Time of My Life, Previte has never let success go to his head. Now he's bringing back his 1989 single "One World" to help raise money in uncertain times.

He talks with Nick Digilio about his fantastic career, his trip to Soviet Russia and his commitment to helping others along the way.