Nick Digilio 3.8.20 | Reviews of "Onward" and "The Way Back", WGN TV's Marcus Leshock, Chicago Lingo

Author Lindsay Welbers talks with Nick Digilio about the variety of hikes, trails and campgrounds that people can find all around Chicago that you can easily reach by CTA, Metra and more. She also talks about her new book, Chicago Transit Hikes, which guides readers to the best outdoor experiences in the area.