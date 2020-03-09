Nick Digilio 3.8.20 | Reviews of "Onward" and "The Way Back", WGN TV's Marcus Leshock, Chicago Lingo

Hour 1:
+ Movie Reviews with Erik Childress and Steve Prokopy
Hour 2:
+ Classic Chicago Lingo
Hour 3:
+ Classic Chicago Lingo (cont.)
+ TV History: “Beavis and Butthead” Premieres on MTV
+ The Best Animated TV Shows
Hour 4:
+ Classic Standup: Louie Anderson, 1984
+ The Best Animated TV Shows (cont.)
Hour 5:
+ Marcus Leshock, WGN TV
+ Nick’s Dad Tells a Joke
+ Blackhawks Express
