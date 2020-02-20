Listen Now
Nick Digilio 2.19.20 | TV Reviews of "Hunters" and "Slow Burn", Movie & TV Relationships, Mr. Rogers' Neighborhood and More

Nick’s Graveyard Tour – Part 7

Nick continues his late night tour of the WGN Radio offices in Chicago. He brags about his new award and wonders about Lou Manfredini’s apparent love of the theater. Listen to Nick Digilio…

Hour 1:

+ TV Talk with Dan Fienberg

Hour 2:

+ TV Talk (cont.)

+ Movie & TV Relationships That Would Never Work In Reality

Hour 3:

+ Movie & TV Relationships That Would Never Work In Reality (cont.)

+ On this date: Mr. Rogers’ Neighborhood debuted

Hour 4:

+ On this date: Mr. Rogers’ Neighborhood debuted (cont.)

+ Books you should have read in high school

Hour 5:

+ Books you should have read in high school (cont.)

+ Classic Standup: George Carlin

