Herb Weisbaum, better known as the consumer expert “ConsumerMan” drops by the Nick Digilio Show to help listeners stay smart consumers.

This time, Herb details a big time scheme with interstate moving companies that are not what they seem. Plus, complaints rise over COVID-19 payment accommodations and the best sunscreens you can buy for summer time protection.

Have a consumer question? Visit Herb at consumerman.com and sign up for his weekly newsletter.