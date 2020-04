WGN Radio’s Nick Digilio hosts the first of a series of videos taking viewers on a tour of the WGN Radio studios during the middle of the night. In this edition, Nick visits Studio A, the producer booth, and Traffic Central where he talks with Ted Novak.

Expert film critics Erik Childress and Steve Prokopy round up what you should (and shouldn’t) be watching.

This time, the guys bring excellent excitement with some of the most action packed movies you can watch right now on Netflix, Hulu and Amazon Prime.

You can follow Erik on Twitter at @erikthemovieman and Steve at @steveprokopy.