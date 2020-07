** ADVANCE FOR STORY FRANCE SLEEPERS BY ANGELA DOLAN ** This photo released by the National Center for Spatial Studies (CNES) shows one of twelve female volunteers talking to a psychologist as she lays in a reclined position during the first session of experimentation at a research center in Toulouse, southern France , April 1, 2005. This study designed to fill in the unknown about how to protect women astronauts from the dramatic physical effects of weightlessness and space travel, requires volunteers to go to bed for 60 straight days. (AP Photo/CNES, HO)