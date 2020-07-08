Live laughs return to Zanies with comedian Vince Carone

Get your socially distanced laughs this weekend courtesy of Zanies Chicago and the hilarious Vince Carone.
Vince joins Nick Digilio to talk about his early days in comedy and how Zanies is bringing live stand-up back to the stage.
The Nick Digilio Show
Sunday-Thursday nights 11p-4a