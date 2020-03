Apollo 13 astronauts are shown at Cape Kennedy, Fla., before embarking on their space flight that has turned into a desperate attempt to return home to earth. From left are: Flight Commander Jim Lovell, Fred Haise and John Swigert. Photo taken April 14, 1970. (AP Photo)

The Nick Digilio Show’s resident space expert Rod Pyle joins the show with a slew of weird and wild news from the world of space exploiration.

This month he brings you news of how to experience the harrowing journey of Apollo 13 in real time, the science behind Uranus’ odd axis and how healthy (and apparently delicious) lettuce is being grown on the final frontier.