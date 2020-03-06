Herb "The ConsumerMan" Weisbaum details coronavirus scams, Social Security frauds and the top tax programs of 2020

Expert consumer reporter Herb Weisbaum returns to the Nick Digilio Show for his monthly look at the scams, cons and frauds you should be looking out for.

This time, Herb looks at scammers using coronavirus fears to their advantage, common Social Security frauds and what tax programs will make filing your return a breeze.

Have a consumer question? Visit Herb at consumerman.com and sign up for his weekly newsletter.

To download this or any of Nick’s podcast visit our iTunes page. Like us on Facebook (/nickdshow) and follow us on Twitter (@nickdshow.)