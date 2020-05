Spencer Kelly, dressed as the grim reaper, demonstrates in favor of the stay-at-home order during the coronavirus pandemic at the pier Friday, May 8, 2020, in Huntington Beach, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

Attorney Daniel Uhlfelder made headlines earlier this month by appearing on Florida beaches dressed as the Grim Reaper, protesting the state’s opening of public beaches and inspiring copycats in other states.

Uhlfelder explains his reasoning behind his appearances and concern for his fellow Floridians.