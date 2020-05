NASA astronauts Douglas Hurley, left, and Robert Behnken, wearing SpaceX spacesuits, depart the Neil A. Armstrong Operations and Checkout Building for Launch Complex 39A during a dress rehearsal prior to the Demo-2 mission launch, Saturday, May 23, 2020, at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla. The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, that will send two astronauts to the International Space Station for the first crewed flight from the U.S. in nearly a decade., is scheduled for launch on Wednesday, May 27. (Bill Ingalls/NASA via AP)

This week, we’ll look to the stars as SpaceX plans their historic launch from Kennedy Space Center. Rod Pyle, author and all-around space expert, joins Nick Digilio to discuss the flight and the many precautions being taken with COVID concerns in mind.

Plus, a round up of space news that’s out of this world.