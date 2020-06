In this Monday, Nov. 19, 2012 photo, a U.S. Postal worker walks past a vacated storefront towards a T-J-Max store at Tower Place Mall in downtown Cincinnati. The city of Cincinnati is trying to take over the long-floundering mall, hoping to find better use for the expanses of vacated retail stores and other abandoned space in the city’s ongoing effort to revitalize its downtown. (AP Photo/Al Behrman)

Filmmaker Dan Bell has a thing for abandoned places. His interest in the forgotten places of America has brought him on some of the most fascinating, enlightening and terrifying adventures of his life.

Dan joins Nick Digilio to talk about his love for “dead malls” and his most recent explorations of abandoned places.