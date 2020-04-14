Experience Great Moments in Vinyl from the comfort of your home

Now in its seventh year, Great Moments in Vinyl is a Chicago based tribute project that performs popular albums live from beginning to end. Currently the band is posting videos of past performances on its website and on Facebook. Recently uploaded GMiV Stay at Home Concerts include Paul Simon’s Graceland, Derek and the Dominos’ Layla and Other Assorted Love Songs, and The Beatles with Strings.

The GMiV Online Concert represents their first foray into creating a new live music experience in the coronavirus era. Past GMiV veterans Scott Tipping (Led Zeppelin, Derek & the Dominos, The Grateful Dead, and more) and Ellie Kahn (Prince, Kate Bush) will re-create the Americana flavors and satisfying harmonies from Raising Sand safely from their own homes while storyteller William Lindsey Cochran will chime in with the back stories about the songs and the singers that make the music come alive.