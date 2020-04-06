Listen Now
Essential financial tips to make it through uncertain times

NBC News consumer reporter Herb Weisbaum (Dan Sugrue)

Herb “ConsumerMan” Weisbaum joins the Nick Digilio Show to discuss the major tips of how to stay financially afloat whether you’re working from home, on furlough or out of the job completely. Plus, the best way to clean your tech and the question of whether pets can expose you to COVID-19.

Have a consumer question? Visit Herb at consumerman.com and sign up for his weekly newsletter.

