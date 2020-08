Jay Leno, right, and Billy Crystal are seen during the final taping of “Tonight Show with Jay Leno”, in Burbank, Calif., Thursday, Feb. 6, 2014. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)

After 20 years on The Tonight Show, David Berg has seen a thing or two.

He joins Nick Digilio to share his journey from local newsman to executive producer of The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, as well as stories about Leno’s favorite guests and the “Late Night Wars”