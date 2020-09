Florida alligator expert Frank Robb holds an alligator during a news conference, Tuesday, July 16, 2019, in Chicago. Robb captured the elusive alligator in a public lagoon at Humboldt Park early Tuesday. (AP Photo/Amr Alfiky)

The summer of Chance the Snapper took the city by storm in 2019 and launched Frank Robb into the spotlight. Now, he’s using his publicity to help the reptile population.

Frank joins Nick Digilio to look back on his time in Chicago, talk about what it takes to catch a croc, and answer listeners’ biting questions.