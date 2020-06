Northwestern University Astrophysicist, J. Allen Hynek, shown at a press conference, March 25, 1966, in Detroit, Mich. A newsman handed this photo to Hynek, and asked him if it was a flying saucer. Hynek described it as a chicken feeder and said that numerous sightings of recent unidentified flying objects in Michigan were probably the result of swamp gasses and not visitors from outer space. Hynek has studied and investigated UFOs for the past 15 years. (AP Photo/Alvin Quinn)