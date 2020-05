Cars are parked in an auto dealer lot Wednesday, April 15, 2020, in unincorporated St. Louis County, Mo. U.S. retail sales recorded a record drop in March, with auto sales down 25.6%, as the coronavirus outbreak closed down thousands of stores and shoppers stayed home. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Tom Appel of Consumer Guide Automotive takes you for a spin on the Nick Digilio Show with the latest news, reviews and more from the auto world.

This month, Tom talks about the next steps for the auto industry under pandemic, the check list for any good test drive and ads for classic velour-lined vehicles.

To download this or any of Nick’s podcast visit our iTunes page. Like us on Facebook (/nickdshow) and follow us on Twitter (@nickdshow.)