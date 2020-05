David Dastmalchian arrives at the premiere of “Avengers: Endgame” at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Monday, April 22, 2019. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

A star of stage and screen, David Dastmalchian joins Nick Digilio to talk about his beginnings as an actor in Chicago, his breakout role in “The Dark Knight” and his venture into the world of comic books with “Count Crawley”.