A Chicago mainstay for over 30 years, Atlas Comics seeks help in tough times

Serving the Northwest side of Chicago for three decades, Atlas Comics (5251 N. Harlem Ave.) has been a community meeting place for people of all ages to talk about their every day lives and shared love of comics.

In order to make it through a rough period for small business, owner John Stangeland has turned to his loyal customer base and comic lovers everywhere for help to keep this neighborhood staple running.

Nick Digilio talks with John and loyal Atlas customers about how much the shop means to them and the magnificent world of comic books.

You can contribute to the Atlas Comics Indiegogo here.