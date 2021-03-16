Illinois cases, deaths and vaccinations | Where to sign-up for vaccine | CDC resources
Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

Women report stronger side effects from COVID-19 vaccines than men

News

by: Heidi Schmidt, WDAF,

Posted: / Updated:

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — Women are reporting more side effects from COVID-19 vaccines than men, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

According to a report from the CDC, women made up 79.1% of the 6,994 people who reported side effects. The analysis is based on the first 13.7 million shots given in the U.S.

Dr. Darrin D’Agostino, executive dean of Kansas City University, said the findings are not surprising.

“We’ve known for years that women tend to react stronger to vaccines. We see that in just about all of the vaccines that we give,” D’Agostino said. “So this is not so much a surprise.”

D’Agostino said there are several reasons why women have stronger side effects:

  • Behavior: Women tend to be more likely to report side effects.
  • Health-conscious: They see doctors more often, and they pay attention to their health a little bit more than men do.
  • Biology: Estrogen drives the immune system in women twice as much as in men.
  • Genetics: The immune system resides on the X chromosome, and women have two, compared with men, who have one.
  • Dosage could be high: Women tend to absorb medications better than men do.

If you have a severe reaction of any kind to the COVID-19 vaccine, or if you experience a minor reaction for more than a couple of days, contact your doctor. If the reaction is potentially life-threatening, go to a hospital.

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News
COVID-19 risk as determined by nonprofit Covid Act Now.

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

Coronavirus by State

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
10 On Your Side created a database that reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. 10 On Your Side collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. 10 On Your Side will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

Interactive: Coronavirus Timeline

Illinois cases, deaths and vaccinations | Where to sign-up for vaccine | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

More Home Page Top Stories

Popular