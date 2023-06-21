EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Phoebe Copas, 48 was recently arrested and is facing charges of aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury after she allegedly shot an Uber driver on U.S. 54 near Loop 375 on Friday, June 16.

KTSM has obtained court documents that state Copas reportedly did not call for police or emergency services to disclose her being in danger before allegedly shooting Daniel Piedra Garcia, 52.

Court documents also state Copas allegedly took a photo of Piedra Garcia after he was shot and sent it to her boyfriend via text message before calling 911.

According to court documents, investigators learned that Copas was in El Paso visiting her boyfriend and was planning on meeting him at the Speaking Rock Casino after he got out of work.

Court documents state Copas arranged and paid for an Uber driver to pick her up and drive her to the casino. While Copas was being transported to the casino, she observed traffic signs that stated “Juarez, Mexico” which led her to believe that Piedra Garcia was attempting to kidnap her and take her into Juarez, Mexico.

Court documents state Copas then allegedly grabbed a “silver and brown handgun from her purse” and allegedly shot Piedra Garcia. The vehicle then collided with the roadway barriers before coming to a stop on US-54 near Loop 375.

Officers then arrived on scene and saw Copas was being helped out of the vehicle by her boyfriend. Officers also saw Copas “drop everything she was holding in her hands on the

ground. Included with the items that fell to the ground, was a brown and silver handgun,” according to court documents.

Court documents add the location where the vehicle came to a stop was not near a bridge, port of entry, or other areas with immediate access to travel into Mexico.

Police say the investigation does not support a kidnapping took place or that Piedra Garcia was veering from Copas’ initial destination.

Piedra Garcia’s family has set up a GoFundMe account to help with hospital expenses and says they are hoping for a miracle regarding his current condition.