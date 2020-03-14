Listen Now
Woman in New York City dies of coronavirus; first COVID-19 death in state

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR) — On Saturday morning, New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that New York State had its first death related to coronavirus. The Governor stated that an 82-year-old New York City woman, who had an underlying medical condition, died on Friday.

The number of positive coronavirus cases has gone up across the state by about 100 from Friday. There are now 524 positive cases of coronavirus in the state, and of those, 117 people have been hospitalized. Cuomo reiterated on the call that people shouldn’t be alarmed by the rising numbers, because the more tests that are able to be done, the more positive cases of cornavirus will be found.

“No one believes there are only 500 cases of coronavirus in New York State,” Cuomo said.

On Friday, a drive-through testing facility was opened in New Rochelle. Cuomo said 150 tests were done on Friday alone at that facility of the 700 tests that were done statewide.

The Governor also issued an executive order on Saturday, waiving the co-pay on telemedicine visits. Cuomo urged New Yorkers to take advantage of teledoc services their insurance companies provide. Using teledoc and telemed services will free up hospital space and the possible spread of coronavirus.

