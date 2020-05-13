Woman falls into Yellowstone thermal feature after illegally entering park

Old Faithful geyser erupts in Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming on June 11, 2019. – Old Faithful has erupted every 44 to 125 minutes since 2000. (Photo by Daniel SLIM / AFP) (Photo credit should read DANIEL SLIM/AFP via Getty Images)

BILLINGS, Mont. (NEXSTAR) – A woman was airlifted to an area hospital after falling into a thermal feature at Yellowstone National Park Tuesday.

Officials said the unidentified visitor entered the park illegally and was taking photos of Old Faithful geyser when the incident happened. The woman was apparently backing up when she lost her footing and tumbled into another thermal feature, but park officials didn’t know which one.

The woman suffered burns but managed to get out of the water on her own. She drove north until park rangers contacted her about one mile south of Mammoth Hot Springs.

“Due to her injuries, she was life-flighted to the Burn Center at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center,” park officials said.

The woman’s condition wasn’t immediately clear; the incident is still under investigation