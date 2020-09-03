Woman assaulted 12-year-old boy for carrying Trump campaign sign, Colorado police say

News

by: Web Staff and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

A supporter of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump holds a sign during a rally in Spokane, Wash., Saturday, May 7, 2016. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — The Boulder Police Department is investigating after a woman allegedly assaulted a 12-year-old boy and tried to steal a political sign he was carrying Monday.

According to BPD, the incident occurred shortly before 2 p.m. Monday at Folsom Street and Glenwood Drive.

The boy was riding his bicycle and carrying a yard sign in support of President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign.

A woman riding a gray-blue moped drove past the boy and saw the sign. Police said the woman made a U-turn, approached the boy and “began assaulting him because of his political banner.”

According to a police report, the woman struck the boy four to five times with a closed fist.

The woman reportedly tried to take the yard sign but was unsuccessful. The report states the boy was using the sign to defend himself.

Police described the suspect as a white woman in her 20s or 30s. She was wearing a small tan jacket, a blue shirt and bluejeans. She has blondish-brown hair past her shoulders.

BPD said the boy’s father was made aware of the situation and wants to press charges.

Police say the incident remains under investigation.

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News

Illinois 7-Day Averages | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

More Home Page Top Stories

Popular