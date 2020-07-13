Listen Now
Woman accused of killing husband in Ohio arrested in Las Vegas following nationwide search

by: Kaitlyn Olvera

LAS VEGAS (KLAS/WDTN) — A woman accused of killing her husband in southwest Ohio was arrested in Las Vegas on Saturday following a nearly week long, nationwide search.

Investigators say 28-year-old Stormy Delehanty allegedly stabbed her husband to death last week in Deerfield Township, according to WDTN. His body was found by a relative on Monday evening, July 6. It is not clear when the stabbing happened.

According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police, officers arrested Delehanty at Boulder Station Casino Saturday without incident.

A murder warrant for Delehanty was issued after the Warren County Sheriff’s Office says she fled the area. Before being arrested, law enforcement said her last known location was in Utah on July 9.

Delehanty is being held in the Clark County Detention Center until she can be extradited back to Warren County, Ohio.

