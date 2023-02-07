A woman accused of concealing a body in a storage unit now faces more severe charges – including murder.

In October 2022, detectives from the Knox County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 50-year-old suspect in connection with a body found in a Maquon, Ill., storage unit.

Marcy L. Oglesby, of Maquon, was arrested on a warrant for concealment of death.

Marcy Oglesby (photo: Knox County Sheriff’s Department)

Oglesby, who remains in custody, also was arrested on two unrelated Fulton County warrants for fraud and deceptive practices on Friday, Oct. 7, the release says.

On Monday, Oglesby appeared via Zoom with her attorney in Knox County Court. She now faces charges including murder, attempted murder, aggravated battery/ingest toxic substance, and concealment of a homicidal death, according to court records.

Her next appearance in court will be Thursday, court records show.

Deputies from the Knox County Sheriff’s Office responded to storage units at 105 E. 3rd St., Maquon, Ill., after a complaint of a suspicious odor, according to a news release.

Deputies met with the manager of the storage facility and the facility’s owner. The owner of the unit unlocked and opened the unit for deputies, and said the smell was from an opossum that had died in the unit, the release says.

Inside was a large box, which deputies asked the owner to open. The owner then said there was a body inside the box, according to the release.

Deputies contacted Illinois State Police Crime Scene Investigations and other investigators. After a search warrant was obtained, the box was opened, the release says, and decomposed human remains were inside.

The owner of the storage unit was detained and later taken to OSF St. Mary Medical Center, the release says.

Maquon is a Knox County village along Illinois Highway 97 and Knox County Highway 20, about a mile north of Illinois Highway 8.