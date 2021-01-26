Wish you had a guard dog? Amazon has a new feature for that

News

by: Addy Bink,

Posted: / Updated:

(KTVX) — Amazon is launching a new feature for Echo users that could help protect your home.

A new subscription service, called Alexa Guard Plus, will offer users access to a 24-hour helpline, alerts when your smart speakers or displays hear a break-in, deterrence measures, and more, according to CNET.

One of those deterrence measures includes a Guard Dog feature.

If your Amazon smart speaker or display detects a break-in, the Guard Dog feature “can help deter criminals by playing dog barking, growling, and snarling sounds while you’re away,” according to Amazon.

The “Guard Dog” can sound like a German Shepard, according to reviews.

“Burglars will likely avoid your home if they hear angry dogs inside,” says Amazon’s website.

While you can try Amazon Guard Plus free for a month, CNET says the service will cost $5 a month, or $49 a year.

