JANESVILLE, Wisc. (WTVO) — A hit-and-run crash Friday night in Rock County, Wisc. led to an OWI arrest for a man with a history of driving under the influence.

Kendell R. Copus will face felony charges after authorities learned he has six prior OWI convictions.

Deputies were first called to the Union Tavern Bar on Hwy 14 in Union Township after a person reported his vehicle was struck in the parking lot and the other driver fled the scene and was allegedly intoxicated. Before arriving at the tavern deputies found Copus walking on N. Hwy 14 while exhibiting signs of impairment.

Copus was identified by witnesses as the driver of the vehicle involved in the crash. He was arrested and transported to the Rock County Jail pending a Monday court appearance.