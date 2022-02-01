Winter Storm Warning: What can Illinois expect?

WATCHING WINTER LIVE – Watch the video above to see WGN’s weather team going through the latest data on the impending winter storm in this special edition of Watching Winter Live. Governor Pritzker has preemptively declared every county in the state a disaster area to enable all available state assets to assist where needed.

Watches and warnings for Chicagoland go into effect beginning 8 p.m. Tuesday and run through 6 p.m. Wednesday.

The incoming storm’s precipitation won’t begin as snow. It’s to start off as patchy rain which modeling suggests begins to put in an appearance in the city beginning in the 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. timeframe Tuesday. The shift to snow is projected to take place in Chicago during the 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. timeframe.

