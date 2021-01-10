Winning numbers of the $470 million Powerball jackpot announced

News

by: Laura Morrison and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

A file photo of a Power Ball card. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The winning lottery numbers just keep coming in, but will either of the two ginormous jackpots, which combined total more than $1 billion, soon be claimed?

On Saturday, the $470 million Powerball jackpot numbers, with a cash option of $362.7 million, were announced.

The winning numbers are: 14 26 38 45 46 and 13. Power Play 2.

Yesterday, the Mega Millions jackpot numbers were announced, and while some came close, no one had all six numbers. The next drawing for the $600 million pot is Tuesday. 

