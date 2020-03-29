Listen Now
Pete McMurray

Complete coverage | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago

Wine curbside delivery dog: How one winery hopes to keep sales while social distancing

News

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

HAGERSTOWN, Md (WDVM) – With Maryland Governor Larry Hogan’s order to close down non-essential businesses and keep restaurants as a drive-thru or carry-out only, small businesses around state are feeling the financial losses.

One Maryland business in Hagerstown is trying to keep its sales while adhering to safe practices during the coronavirus pandemic. The winery is bringing cuteness to customers with a new special delivery employee: A dog.

Soda is a special animal member of Stone House Urban Winery in north Hagerstown, who delivers wine bottles to customers on the parking lot due to social distancing. Soda is also a regular “employee” in the store, he regularly entertains wine tasters in the store.

Soda gets very positive reviews by customers: “They love it, they love Soda, they miss Soda, they keep telling them they will be back soon. People have never been here before come in just to meet Soda, watch him do the delivery, people with kids want them to see he do delivery.”

Meet Soda, your special wine curbside delivery dog

Like others, Stone House Urban Winery has been hit hard by the governor’s order to close dine-in services. “We are the tasting room, we have a few food items, snack items, we also allow customers to bring in food.” says Lori Yata, the co-owner of the store. She said the tasting room usually gets 20-50 customers a day. But when the foot traffic decreased, she had to let servers go temporarily. However, she does bring them back occasionally to do some work-related tasks.

“They realize we are struggling as well, and we are trying everything we can to keep them coming in as much as we can,” Yata said.

But she is optimistic about things will going on in the future, “We are going to look for the positive side of this, closing the store allow us to do things we normally can not keep up with, we are making tons of wine, we hope to get into the festival in the fall, which means we gotta make more wine.”

If you wish to visit Soda, he can be found Stone House Urban Winery in north Hagerstown by Lowe’s, 12810 Shank Farm Way, Hagerstown, MD 21742, Wednesday – Sunday 2:00 – 6:00 afternoon.

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

Coronavirus by State

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
10 On Your Side created a database that reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. 10 On Your Side collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. 10 On Your Side will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

If the map below is not working, click here to open in a new window.

Interactive: Coronavirus Timeline

Sign-up for our Coronavirus Newsletter:

Click here to visit the Emergency Closing Center for closings, including those related to concerns over Novel Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).

More Home Page Top Stories

Popular