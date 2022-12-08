Attempted bribery charges have been made in the race for Chicago Mayor.

A volunteer for candidate Ja’Mal Green released a recording showing Ricky Hendon, an aide to candidate Willie Wilson, offering another Green aide a bribe in exchange for an end to the challenge of Wilson’s nominating petitions.

Neither side denies the attempted bribe took place.

The Green campaign called it appalling but also said it takes discretion seriously and was surprised the video was leaked.

Willie Wilson refused to say he would part ways with Hendon. He made his case on WGN Radio.