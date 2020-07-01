Listen Now
Ji Suk Yi

Will the Trump trade deal help the U.S. recover from pandemic’s economic impact?

News

by: Russell Falcon, Nexstar, and Anna Wiernicki

Posted: / Updated:

WASHIINGTON, D.C. (Nexstar) — It’s official. 

The United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement trade deal takes effect Wednesday – replacing NAFTA as the trade agreement between the three countries.  

The White House says the deal is expected to boost the economy, create jobs and generate trade.

The replacement of NAFTA was one of President Donald Trump’s top campaign promises and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer says the deal couldn’t come at a better time.

“Hopefully it will help us get past this pandemic and the economic problems that have gone with it,” Lighthizer says.

But Texas Democratic Congressman Henry Cuellar says the work isn’t done yet.

“Now we have to look at the details, the rules to implement,” says Cuellar.

He says he’s working with Mexican officials to make sure the rules and obligations the three countries agreed to are enforced.

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News

Complete coverage | Illinois 7-Day Averages | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago

More Home Page Top Stories

Popular