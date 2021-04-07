will.i.am creates high-tech mask with built-in headphones, mics and fans

News

by: Michael Geheren,

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: Honeywell

LOS ANGELES (NewsNation Now) — Former Black Eyed Peas lead member will.i.am has pivoted into the mask industry by creating a high-tech “smart mask” with Honeywell.

It’s called XUPERMASK and brings technologies like active noise canceling audio, microphone, LED lights, a magnetic earbud dock, HEPA filters and fans into a battery-powered mask.

“We created XUPERMASK to change the game of our new normal. In this new age of style and security, XUPERMASK is an uncompromising face mask design with high-tech performance for the modern lifestyle. Alongside Honeywell, we’ve engineered a state-of-the-art Smart Mask to provide function with style,” will.i.am said in a statement.

Two styles of the mask (Courtesy: Honeywell)

The masks will cost just under $300 and goes on sale Thursday.

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News

Illinois cases, deaths and vaccinations | Where to sign-up for vaccine | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

More Home Page Top Stories

Popular