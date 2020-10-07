Wife of Broadway star who died after long coronavirus battle calls Trump’s tweets ‘hurtful’ and ‘disgraceful’

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 27: Amanda Kloots and Nick Cordero attend the Beyond Yoga x Amanda Kloots Collaboration Launch Event on August 27, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for Beyond Yoga)

(WJW) – The wife of Broadway star Nick Cordero is slamming President Trump for his tweets following his own diagnosis with coronavirus.

Cordero died in July following a three month battle with the disease, during which he had to have his right leg amputated and received a temporary pacemaker. Amanda Kloots shared her husband’s battle with fans on social media.

In an emotional post on Instagram this week, Kloots called out President Donald Trump.

Trump was hospitalized Friday after revealing he and the first lady tested positive.

He tweeted on Monday, “Don’t be afraid of Covid. Don’t let it dominate your life.”

Kloots posted a screengrab of the tweet to Instagram and wrote, “There is no empathy to all the lives lost. He is bragging instead. It is sad. It is hurtful. It is disgraceful.”

“To all the over 208,000 Americans who lost loved ones to this virus – I stand by you, with you, holding your hand,” Kloots wrote. “Unfortunately it did dominate our lives didn’t it? It dominated Nick’s family’s lives and my family’s lives.”

She said not everyone who battles coronavirus spends just a few days in the hospital.

“I cried next to my husband for 95 days watching what COVID did to the person I love. It IS something to be afraid of,” she wrote.

“After you see the person you love the most die from this disease you would never say what this tweet says.”