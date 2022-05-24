(WFRV) – The United States Coast Guard wants boaters to be aware of the possible damages that a recently authorized fuel can cause to boats.

The U.S. Coast Guard Sector Detroit posted on its Facebook of an authorization that allows the summer sale of gasoline containing 15% ethanol (E15). President Joe Biden made the announcement back in April.

E15 is federally prohibited for recreational vessel use, according to the Coast Guard. It also can cause marine engine damage and void marine engine warranty.

Additionally, the fuel has reportedly been shown to make engines run hotter and increase the possibility of a boat fire. The Coast Guard says that signs or warning labels might not be obvious at gas stations.

E15 could be marked as “regular 88” or “regular unleaded.” Officials want to make sure boaters use fuel that contains no more than 10% ethanol (E10).

E15 is normally prohibited between June 1 and Sept. 15 because of concerns that it adds to smog in high temperatures.

The EPA has lifted seasonal restrictions on E15 in the past, including after Hurricane Harvey in 2017. The Trump administration allowed for selling E15 in the summer months two years later but the rule was struck down by a federal appeals court.