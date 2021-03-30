Illinois cases, deaths and vaccinations | Where to sign-up for vaccine | CDC resources
Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

WHO experts speak as report released on COVID-19 origins

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Feb. 2, 2021, file photo, a member of a World Health Organization team is seen wearing protective gear during a field visit to the Hubei Animal Disease Control and Prevention Center for another day of field visit in Wuhan in central China’s Hubei province. A joint WHO-China study on the origins of COVID-19 says that transmission from bats to humans through another animal is the most likely scenario and that a lab leak is “extremely unlikely,” according to a draft copy obtained by The Associated Press. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan, File)

BEIJING (NewsNation Now) — The World Health Organization’s report on the origins of the coronavirus following a mission to Wuhan, China, was released on Tuesday, but further study is required.

A draft of the report obtained by The Associated Press on Monday said it is most probable that the transmission of the virus from bats to humans through another animal is the most likely scenario and that a lab leak is “extremely unlikely.”

The scientists proposed further research in every area except the lab leak hypothesis, the AP reported, citing a draft copy of the report, which it said left many questions unanswered.

The AP received what appeared to be a near-final version from a Geneva-based diplomat. It wasn’t clear whether the report might still be changed prior to its released, the AP said.

Peter Ben Embarek, the WHO expert who led the mission to Wuhan, China, said Friday that the report had been finalized and was being fact-checked and translated.

“I expect that in the next few days, that whole process will be completed and we will be able to release it publicly,” he said.

More than 20 heads of government and global agencies called in a commentary published Tuesday for an international treaty for pandemic preparedness that they say will protect future generations.

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News
COVID-19 risk as determined by nonprofit Covid Act Now.

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

Coronavirus by State

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
10 On Your Side created a database that reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. 10 On Your Side collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. 10 On Your Side will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

Interactive: Coronavirus Timeline

Illinois cases, deaths and vaccinations | Where to sign-up for vaccine | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

More Home Page Top Stories

Popular