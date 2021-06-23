Illinois cases, deaths and vaccinations | Where to sign-up for vaccine | CDC resources
WHO: No urgent need to vaccinate children against COVID-19 right now

News

by: WFLA,

Posted: / Updated:

Middle school student Elise Robinson receives her first coronavirus vaccination on Wednesday, May 12, 2021, in Decatur, Ga. Hundreds of children, ages 12 to 15, received the Pfizer vaccine at the DeKalb Pediatric Center, just days after it was approved for use within their age group. (AP Photo/Ron Harris)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The World Health Organization is suggesting that parents could hold off on vaccinating their children against COVID-19, according to its June guidance.

The WHO states that since children tend to experience milder symptoms compared with adults, they aren’t in urgent need of vaccinations unless they have a pre-existing condition. Instead, vaccines should be prioritized for those with such conditions as well as for older adults and health care workers.

“More evidence is needed on the use of the different COVID-19 vaccines in children to be able to make general recommendations on vaccinating children against COVID-19,” the WHO states on its website.

So far, only the Pfizer/BionTech vaccine is approved for those aged 12 years and above, however, trials are being done on other vaccines for children.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that “everyone 12 years and older should get a COVID-19 vaccination to help protect against COVID-19.”

“Widespread vaccination is a critical tool to help stop the pandemic,” the CDC stated. “People who are fully vaccinated can resume activities that they did prior to the pandemic.”

The WHO, however, encourages vaccinating children for their normal shots to prevent other diseases.

