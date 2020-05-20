Listen Now
Nick Digilio

Complete coverage | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago

White House announces relief program to help nation’s farmers and ranchers

News

by: Nexstar Media Wire and Basil John

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — On Tuesday, President Donald Trump announced direct assistance to farmers through the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program.

“American farmers, ranchers and growers feed, fuel and sustain our nation,” Trump said.

The program provides $16 billion to farmers and ranchers impacted by the pandemic.

“They’re proud defenders of the American way of life and I’m proud to stand right by their side,” Trump said.

U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue says this program will help get farmers back on their feet.

“They were hurt through their livestock and having to dump milk and other things. That has hurt them. So they’ll get direct payments from that perspective,” Perdue said.

Starting May 26, the USDA will accept applications from those farmers and ranchers who suffered losses.

Perdue says it won’t be long before they receive their assistance.

“When they’re able to register and sign up at their local FSA offices, that’s next Tuesday. We expect the check to flow within a week to 10 days,” Perdue said.

The president and Perdue also point to the Farmers to Families Food Box Program, which sends excess produce to families who need food assistance.

“People were not going to restaurants, there were no colleges, schools or other types of things. So, half of the consumption in America had to be realigned,” Perdue said.

Perdue says both programs are designed to keep farmers in business and the food supply chain working while states work to restart the nation’s economy.

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

Coronavirus by State

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
10 On Your Side created a database that reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. 10 On Your Side collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. 10 On Your Side will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

If the map below is not working, click here to open in a new window.

Interactive: Coronavirus Timeline

Sign-up for our Coronavirus Newsletter:

More Home Page Top Stories