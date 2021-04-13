Illinois cases, deaths and vaccinations | Where to sign-up for vaccine | CDC resources
Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

White House and Congress express confidence in health officials in wake of pause on J&J vaccines

News

by: Basil John

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — President Joe Biden says his goal of vaccinating Americans is still on schedule, despite a pause on Johnson and Johnson vaccinations.

“There’s enough vaccine that is basically 100 percent unquestionable for every American,” President Biden said.

Tuesday, federal health officials temporarily stopped the use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

“As they review data involving six reported U.S cases of a rare and severe type of blood clot in individuals after receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine,” White House COVID coordinator Jeffrey Zients said. 

Zeints says the move shows the Food and Drug administration prioritizes safety. The FDA says they only expect the pause to last a matter of days.

“This announcement will not have a significant impact on our vaccination program,” Zeints said.
“It really allows both the FDA and the CDC to further investigate these cases to try and understand,” White House Chief Medical Advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci said.

Fauci says those who received the J&J vaccine more than a month ago should not worry.
“The time frame when this occurs, it’s pretty tight from a few days, 6-13 days from the time of the vaccination,” Fauci said.

Florida Republican Senator Marco Rubio says health experts are taking the necessary precautions.

“I’m hoping that it will be a short-term interruption and that we’ll be online here pretty soon again with the Johnson & Johnson vaccines.”

As of now, the administration doesn’t have any other concerns about the other vaccine produced by Pfizer and Moderna. 

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News
COVID-19 risk as determined by nonprofit Covid Act Now.

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

Coronavirus by State

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
10 On Your Side created a database that reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. 10 On Your Side collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. 10 On Your Side will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

Interactive: Coronavirus Timeline

Illinois cases, deaths and vaccinations | Where to sign-up for vaccine | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

More Home Page Top Stories

Popular