White House aide Andrew Giuliani tested positive for COVID-19

by: Reuters

Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK – AUGUST 02: Andrew Giuliani attend the New York premiere of “The Other Guys” at the Ziegfeld Theatre on August 2, 2010 in New York City. (Photo by Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — Andrew Giuliani, a White House aide and son of President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, said Friday he had tested positive for COVID-19.

“This morning, I tested positive for COVID-19,” the younger Giuliani, who joined the Trump White House’s Office of Public Liaison and Intergovernmental Affairs in 2017, said on Twitter. “I am experiencing mild symptoms, and am following all appropriate protocols, including being in quarantine and conducting contact tracing.”

Several White House staffers have tested positive for the disease in recent weeks, including chief of staff Mark Meadows, while six members of Congress have tested positive this week.

Trump legal advisor Jenna Ellis tweeted Friday afternoon both she and Rudy Giuliani tested negative for the virus.

