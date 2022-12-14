White elephant gift exchanges work best with six or more people. The minimum number of participants for the exchange to function is four people.

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A favorite that many families, friends and workplaces love to do, white elephant! As Christmas inches closer, you might be scratching your head trying to figure out the best gift for the game.

No need to get scared silly! NewsChannel 9 has put together some of their favorite white elephant gift ideas!

Credit: Puffin

Puffin Koozie

For people who love the outdoors and like to have a good laugh, this is a great gift for them!

Buy this can koozie called the Puffy from Puffin! It is definitely a great way to start a conversation and it will surely keep your can cool.

Credit: Amazon

Coffee Mug Warmer

All those coffee lovers out there can keep their drinks nice and warm during the busy work hours.

This desk mug warmer even has an automatic on/off switch to make sure the temperature is perfect for coffee or tea.

Credit: Amazon

We’re Not Really Strangers Card Game

For people who love getting to know others on a deep level, this is the perfect game for them.

The card game gives prompts that players must answer and at the end, you are sure to understand each other much more.

Credit: Amazon

Milk Frother

Does your special someone love to make their own specialty coffee? Then they might want one of these!

This milk frother is sure to create the fluffiest, creamiest foam to top any cold brew or espresso.

Credit: Barnes & Noble

Astrology Book

For the astrology lovers out there, this is a perfect book that talks about each zodiac sign in focus!

The book also provides instructions on how to create your own astrology chart to give you a deeper understanding of your own nature.

Credit: The Cocktail Box Co.

Cocktail Kit

This cocktail kit from the Cocktail Box Co. makes three drinks so simple and perfect! Coming in many different varieties, you’ll have a cocktail ready in no time.

The kit includes a custom-designed bartender’s spoon and muddler, three cocktail picks and a hand-knit cocktail napkin for spillage.

Credit: Amazon

Indoor Smores Maker

It’s hard to be a smores lover all year round in Central New York when the cold weather hits, but not anymore!

This indoor concrete smores maker is perfect for a kid’s night! It uses bioethanol, which releases only a small amount of water vapor when it burns, so you don’t have to worry about smoke and ashes.

Credit: Amazon

Electric Wine Opener

This sleek cordless electric bottle opener takes the cork out of wine bottles in seconds!

The product can open up to 30 bottles on a single charge with a simple push of a button. If you know someone who loves wine, this is the gift for them.

Credit: Amazon

Wireless Bluetooth Microphone

This portable karaoke microphone lets you sing your heart out wherever you want!

Along with a Bluetooth speaker, and voice changer, this is perfect for singing, interviews, and even blasting music.

The microphone also has lights that go to the rhythm of the music that’s playing, which creates the ultimate aesthetic.

Credit: REI CO-OP

Muscle Foam Roller

Roll out tight muscles with this environmentally conscious Trigger Point Performance GRID foam roller.

Perfect for all athletes, this roller has a 3D surface pattern that offers muscle repair assistance when they’re training hard.

Credit: REI CO-OP

Stanley Cup

This 40-oz. tumbler is perfect during gym workouts or extra-long car rides.

It has double-wall vacuum insulation that keeps drinks hot or cold. The Stanley cup estimates two days iced, 11 hours cold and seven hours hot. Plus it’s dishwasher-safe!

Credit: Amazon

Holiday Squishmallow

Everyone should know by now that Squishmallows are the perfect gift for any kid, but honestly anyone!

Hermey the Elf from Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer is super soft, cuddly and quite literally adorable.

Credit: Parks Project

National Parks Playing Cards

Any nature lover, who also loves games is sure to enjoy these sustainable playing cards from the Parks Project.

The Parks Project’s mission is to leave nature better than they found it. by protecting and preserving parklands for generations to come by educating, advocating, volunteering, and activating park supporters to get involved in conservation.