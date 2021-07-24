Which states have the most electric cars?

Electric vehicles are the future of transportation. States like California and Massachusetts have announced that all new vehicles sold in both states will be electric by 2035. Automakers are also announcing aggressive EV mandates, including Volkswagen and General Motors, which will stop selling internal-combustion-engined vehicles by 2035.

According to IHS Markit, electric vehicles accounted for 1.8 percent of all new car registrations in 2020. While that number is expected to increase in 2021 and in the coming years, the United States has a long way to go in order to prepare for an all-electric future.

So which states are ahead of the curve when it comes to electric vehicle adoption? Here is a ranking of states by their share of used electric cars:

Ranking of States by EV Share – iSeeCars Rank State National Share of Used EVs 1 California 25.1% 2 Texas 15.0% 3 Florida 7.7% 4 Washington 5.2% 5 Arizona 4.7% 6 Georgia 3.4% 7 Illinois 3.4% 8 Oregon 3.2% 9 Colorado 2.6% 10 New Jersey 2.5% 11 Utah 2.2% 12 North Carolina 2.1% 13 Pennsylvania 2.0% 14 Ohio 2.0% 15 Virginia 1.8% 16 Maryland 1.7% 17 New York 1.5% 18 Massachusetts 1.4% 19 Minnesota 1.1% 20 Indiana 1.1% 21 Tennessee 1.0% 22 Nevada 0.9% 23 Missouri 0.9% 24 Michigan 0.8% 25 Connecticut 0.7% 26 Alabama 0.7% 27 Wisconsin 0.5% 28 Hawaii 0.5% 29 Nebraska 0.4% 30 Oklahoma 0.4% 31 South Carolina 0.4% 32 Kansas 0.3% 33 Iowa 0.3% 34 Arkansas 0.3% 35 Kentucky 0.3% 36 New Mexico 0.3% 37 Idaho 0.3% 38 New Hampshire 0.2% 39 Maine 0.2% 40 Louisiana 0.2% 41 Rhode Island 0.2% 42 Mississippi 0.1% 43 Vermont 0.1% 44 Delaware 0.1% 45 Alaska 0.1% 46 Montana 0.0% 47 South Dakota 0.0% 48 West Virginia 0.0% 49 North Dakota 0.0% 50 Wyoming 0.0%

California, which is a leader in the EV movement as the first state to announce a zero- emission vehicle mandate, has the highest share of EVs accounting for 25.1 percent of the country’s EVs.

The top four states: California, Texas, Florida, and Washington account for more than half of the country’s EVs.

Washington and Oregon, have a disproportionately high share of used EVs. Washington accounts for 2.2 percent of all used cars on the road, and accounts for 5.2 percent of the country’s used EV share. Oregon accounts for 1.2 percent of all used cars on the road and accounts for 3.2 percent of the country’s used EV share.

West Virginia joins Midwest and Rocky Mountain states as the states with the lowest share of used EVs.

There are currently 12 states that have followed California’s lead as a Zero Emission Vehicle (ZEV) state. ZEV states have regulations in place to achieve long-term emission reduction goals by requiring manufacturers to supply the cleanest cars possible. These states include California, Colorado, Connecticut, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont, and Washington. ZEV states generally have more EVs than non-ZEV states since more EVs are generally available to consumers in ZEV states. However, more states are expected to adopt California’s emission standards to become ZEV states, which will likely spur EV adoption even further.

Methodology:

iSeeCars.com analyzed over 4.2 million used car sales from January – March of 2021. The percentage share of EV sales within each state was calculated and used to rank all US states.

