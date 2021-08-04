Which Illinois universities are requiring masks

Students wearing masks make their way through the University of Chicago campus, Thursday, May 6, 2021, in Chicago. Even as restrictions relax across much of the United States, colleges and universities have taken new steps to police campus life as the virus spreads through students who are among the last adults to get access to vaccines. (AP Photo/Shafkat Anowar)

ST. LOUIS– The start of a new college semester is drawing near for millions across the country. Last year the school year started with remote classes for many.

The publication University Business says while many higher education institutions hoped to be mask-free this year, they are choosing to mandate face coverings for all. That is also the new recommendation from the CDC.

The publication also has a list of which colleges in each state are requiring masks.

ILLINOIS: College of DuPage, Illinois State University, Eastern Illinois University, Elgin Community College, Heartland Community College, Illinois Valley Community College, Lincoln College, Loyola University Chicago, McHenry County College, Millikin University, Northwestern University, Shawnee Community College, Southeastern Illinois College, Southern Illinois University-Carbondale, University of Chicago, University of Illinois, Waubansee Community College

You can see a complete list of all states on University Business’s website.