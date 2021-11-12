The U.S. is among the most mobile countries in the world, but our rates of moving have slumped in recent decades. In 2019, for example, a lower percentage of Americans changed residence than any year prior since 1947 when migration statistics were first gathered by the Census Bureau. Between March of 2019 and 2020, just 9.3% of Americans moved.

American migration has been in some form of decline since the housing boom and economic growth of the ‘40s, ‘50s, and ‘60s. During that period, as much as 20% of the population moved each year.

Stacker compiled a list of where people in Illinois are moving to most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. States are ranked by the number of people that have moved from Illinois in 2019. Keep reading to see where people in your home state are moving the most.

Bob Jagendorf // Wikicommons

#30. New Jersey

– Moved from Illinois to New Jersey in 2019: 1,854

— 0.6% of residents that moved

– Moved from New Jersey to Illinois in 2019: 3,562

— #16 most common destination from New Jersey

Famartin // Wikicommons

#29. Maryland

– Moved from Illinois to Maryland in 2019: 1,929

— 0.6% of residents that moved

– Moved from Maryland to Illinois in 2019: 2,572

— #16 most common destination from Maryland

M Floyd // Flickr

#28. Alabama

– Moved from Illinois to Alabama in 2019: 1,962

— 0.6% of residents that moved

– Moved from Alabama to Illinois in 2019: 1,658

— #16 most common destination from Alabama

Drobinson // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Oklahoma

– Moved from Illinois to Oklahoma in 2019: 2,401

— 0.8% of residents that moved

– Moved from Oklahoma to Illinois in 2019: 2,326

— #8 most common destination from Oklahoma

Kzollman // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Kansas

– Moved from Illinois to Kansas in 2019: 2,449

— 0.8% of residents that moved

– Moved from Kansas to Illinois in 2019: 2,307

— #9 most common destination from Kansas

Canva

#25. Mississippi

– Moved from Illinois to Mississippi in 2019: 3,133

— 1.0% of residents that moved

– Moved from Mississippi to Illinois in 2019: 765

— #15 most common destination from Mississippi

Nick Kelly / Faithlife Corporation

#24. Washington

– Moved from Illinois to Washington in 2019: 3,829

— 1.2% of residents that moved

– Moved from Washington to Illinois in 2019: 4,364

— #12 most common destination from Washington

ESB Professional // Shutterstock

#23. Pennsylvania

– Moved from Illinois to Pennsylvania in 2019: 3,996

— 1.3% of residents that moved

– Moved from Pennsylvania to Illinois in 2019: 4,591

— #19 most common destination from Pennsylvania

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#22. Massachusetts

– Moved from Illinois to Massachusetts in 2019: 4,050

— 1.3% of residents that moved

– Moved from Massachusetts to Illinois in 2019: 3,693

— #14 most common destination from Massachusetts

Akhenaton06 // Wikicommons

#21. South Carolina

– Moved from Illinois to South Carolina in 2019: 4,210

— 1.4% of residents that moved

– Moved from South Carolina to Illinois in 2019: 1,518

— #16 most common destination from South Carolina

Nile Dean Meservy // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Utah

– Moved from Illinois to Utah in 2019: 4,238

— 1.4% of residents that moved

– Moved from Utah to Illinois in 2019: 326

— #37 most common destination from Utah

randy andy // Shutterstock

#19. Nevada

– Moved from Illinois to Nevada in 2019: 4,239

— 1.4% of residents that moved

– Moved from Nevada to Illinois in 2019: 1,394

— #20 most common destination from Nevada

Chris Watson // Wikicommons

#18. Kentucky

– Moved from Illinois to Kentucky in 2019: 4,843

— 1.6% of residents that moved

– Moved from Kentucky to Illinois in 2019: 3,514

— #8 most common destination from Kentucky

Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock

#17. New York

– Moved from Illinois to New York in 2019: 6,447

— 2.1% of residents that moved

– Moved from New York to Illinois in 2019: 8,032

— #13 most common destination from New York

Sharkshock // Shutterstock

#16. North Carolina

– Moved from Illinois to North Carolina in 2019: 6,527

— 2.1% of residents that moved

– Moved from North Carolina to Illinois in 2019: 4,792

— #15 most common destination from North Carolina

Ron Cogswell//Wikicommons

#15. Virginia

– Moved from Illinois to Virginia in 2019: 6,562

— 2.1% of residents that moved

– Moved from Virginia to Illinois in 2019: 5,338

— #16 most common destination from Virginia

Canva

#14. Ohio

– Moved from Illinois to Ohio in 2019: 7,615

— 2.5% of residents that moved

– Moved from Ohio to Illinois in 2019: 7,684

— #9 most common destination from Ohio

Canva

#13. Minnesota

– Moved from Illinois to Minnesota in 2019: 8,348

— 2.7% of residents that moved

– Moved from Minnesota to Illinois in 2019: 3,930

— #10 most common destination from Minnesota

Imilious // Wikicommons

#12. Tennessee

– Moved from Illinois to Tennessee in 2019: 8,607

— 2.8% of residents that moved

– Moved from Tennessee to Illinois in 2019: 2,518

— #20 most common destination from Tennessee

Arina P Habich // Shutterstock

#11. Colorado

– Moved from Illinois to Colorado in 2019: 10,153

— 3.3% of residents that moved

– Moved from Colorado to Illinois in 2019: 3,455

— #21 most common destination from Colorado

PhotosByMahin // Pixabay

#10. Michigan

– Moved from Illinois to Michigan in 2019: 10,177

— 3.3% of residents that moved

– Moved from Michigan to Illinois in 2019: 10,396

— #4 most common destination from Michigan

SD Dirk // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Iowa

– Moved from Illinois to Iowa in 2019: 10,843

— 3.5% of residents that moved

– Moved from Iowa to Illinois in 2019: 10,294

— #1 most common destination from Iowa

DPPed// Wikimedia

#8. Arizona

– Moved from Illinois to Arizona in 2019: 10,915

— 3.5% of residents that moved

– Moved from Arizona to Illinois in 2019: 5,054

— #10 most common destination from Arizona

Canva

#7. Georgia

– Moved from Illinois to Georgia in 2019: 14,438

— 4.7% of residents that moved

– Moved from Georgia to Illinois in 2019: 3,610

— #19 most common destination from Georgia

TommyBrison // Shutterstock

#6. Missouri

– Moved from Illinois to Missouri in 2019: 17,366

— 5.6% of residents that moved

– Moved from Missouri to Illinois in 2019: 13,389

— #2 most common destination from Missouri

Royalbroil // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Wisconsin

– Moved from Illinois to Wisconsin in 2019: 22,402

— 7.3% of residents that moved

– Moved from Wisconsin to Illinois in 2019: 12,021

— #2 most common destination from Wisconsin

Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Texas

– Moved from Illinois to Texas in 2019: 23,747

— 7.7% of residents that moved

– Moved from Texas to Illinois in 2019: 9,106

— #18 most common destination from Texas

en:User:Paul.h // Wikimedia

#3. California

– Moved from Illinois to California in 2019: 24,085

— 7.8% of residents that moved

– Moved from California to Illinois in 2019: 14,692

— #14 most common destination from California

Kolossos // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Florida

– Moved from Illinois to Florida in 2019: 24,425

— 7.9% of residents that moved

– Moved from Florida to Illinois in 2019: 14,534

— #11 most common destination from Florida

Yahala // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Indiana

– Moved from Illinois to Indiana in 2019: 36,328

— 11.8% of residents that moved

– Moved from Indiana to Illinois in 2019: 17,156

— #2 most common destination from Indiana