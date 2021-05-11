Where is Timmothy Pitzen? 10 years later Aurora boy still missing

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

It has been 10 years since Timmothy Pitzen disappeared from Aurora, Illinois     

On the morning of May 11, 2011 Timmothy’s mother Amy Pitzen-Fry picked him up from his Aurora middle school. She told school officials there was a family emergency. But there was not. Instead she took the then-6-year old on a trip. The two went to the zoo, a water park and then finally a resort in the Wisconsin Dells.

Two days later, the Pitzen-Fry was found in a Rockford, Illinois hotel. She had died by suicide. She left behind a note saying, “Timmothy was safe, with someone who loved him— and he would never be found.”

Tuesday, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children created and released a new image f what he may look like as a 16-year-old.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News

Illinois cases, deaths and vaccinations | Where to sign-up for vaccine | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

More Home Page Top Stories

Popular