Listen Now
Pete McMurray filling in for John Williams

Complete coverage | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago

Where George Floyd lost his life might not be what you expect

News

by: Kirsten Mitchell

Posted: / Updated:

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KSEE) – It has been nearly two weeks since George Floyd took his last breath underneath the knee of a Minneapolis Police officer. His death sparking protests and calls for change nationwide.

At 38th Street and Chicago Avenue, the intersection many now call sacred ground, many people continue to come out to pay their respects.

It’s more of a party atmosphere, with music and grilling but there are also flowers and handwritten notes calling for justice and change.

Many businesses across Minneapolis are still boarded up but artists have been using the plywood as a canvas for change and to pay respects to George Floyd. The same is true across the Twin Cities into neighboring Saint Paul.

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News
More Home Page Top Stories

Popular